Miami-Dade police officers charged in rough arrest of handcuffed suspect

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers are facing charges in connection with the rough arrest of a handcuffed suspect last year.

A joint news conference with State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez announcing the charges is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video of the March 2018 arrest shows Miami-Dade police breaking down the door of a home while serving a search warrant.

As Brian Crespo is being led out in handcuffs, a police officer, identified as Sgt. Manuel Reguiero, appears to punch Crespo in the face.

Crespo, who was out of jail on bond at the time of the incident, was arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen airbags.

