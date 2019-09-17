Miami-Dade police search for missing woman believed to be endangered

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a missing woman they believe is endangered.

According to authorities, Caroline Norris, 60, was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street.

Police said Norris told relatives she was going to the convenience store, but she never returned and has not been heard from.

Norris was wearing a long, black wig and burgundy dress when she disappeared, authorities said.

Police said she uses a red and black walker and has poor vision.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



