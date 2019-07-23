Miami-Dade police searching for missing 1-year-old child

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 1-year-old boy.

Julius Vann was last seen Wednesday when he was removed from a shelter by his mother against DCF instructions.

Authorities believe the boy may be in need of services.

The boy's mother, Eyrca Foskey, took Julius from the shelter in the 2700 block of N.W. 87th Street. They may be traveling in a white 2008 Mercedes S550.

#MISSING: Julius Vann was last seen in the 2700 Block of NW 87 Street. The missing juvenile’s mother left a shelter with the child against DCF instructions. He may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/3zDEe54239 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 22, 2019

