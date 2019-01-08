Miami-Dade police seek gunman who shot man in foot

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the foot last month during an argument.

According to authorities, Victor Cardenas, 36, and the victim, Evans Austin, 48, got into an argument around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the area of Northwest 67th Street and 18th Avenue.

Police said the men were standing on the sidewalk when Cardenas pulled out a gun and shot Austin in the foot.

He fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Austin was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injury.

Police have not said what led up to the argument.

Anyone with information about Cardenas' whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



