Miami-Dade police seek missing man, 75, with Alzheimer's disease

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 75-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease.

Police said Juan Perez was last seen driving a red 2016 Honda CRV with Florida tag ITDM29 when he left his home at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Perez never arrived home and has not made contact with any friends or family members, police said. Perez may be in need of services.

Perez is described by police as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and having short gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with brown stripes and long khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Perez or his whereabouts is asked to call Detective E. Gonzalez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.