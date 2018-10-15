Miami-Dade police sergeant caught on camera punching handcuffed suspect

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A rough arrest that was captured on camera in March is now making headlines as the Miami-Dade police officer involved in the incident remains relieved of duty pending an investigation.

The video captured Miami-Dade police breaking down the door of a home off Northwest 25th Avenue and 28th Street to serve a search warrant.

Bryan Daniel Crespo, 18, can be seen being led out in handcuffs when, suddenly, Miami-Dade police Sgt. Manuel Reguiero punches Crespo in the face.

The warrant was executed as part of a case involving stolen airbags.

Crespo was not seriously injured. He remains in jail without bond.

Crespo was out on bond at the time of the incident, for a separate case in which he was arrested for conspiracy to deal in stolen property. He now has attorneys representing him for a possible civil rights case.

'We're going to end up filing a civil rights case against the officer, against the county and possibly against the state of Florida," attorney Cam Cornish said. "That civil rights case is based on the violation of Bryan's Fourth Amendment rights -- specifically, the right not to be illegally seized, which, in this case, was where Bryan's face was illegally seized by the officer's fist and excessive force."

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez declined an on-camera interview, but released the following statement about the incident: "The actions depicted in the video are extremely disturbing and in no way represent the core values of our agency. That is why immediately upon learning of the video, we launched a criminal internal investigation into the matter in conjunction with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, which remains active and ongoing at this time. We hold ourselves accountable and any officers that violate the public’s trust will face the consequences of their actions."

Reguiero has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department since 1999.

Crespo's attorneys filed a notice of claim this week and have six months to file their lawsuit.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.