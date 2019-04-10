Miami-Dade public school employee accused of engaging in sex acts with 15-year-old boy

Victor Brantley, 45, is accused of engaging in sex acts with a 15-year-old boy he met on the Grinder app.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee at South Dade Senior High School is accused of engaging in sex acts with a 15-year-old boy, authorities confirmed.

According to an arrest report, Victor Brantley, 45, of Miami, who works in the internet technology department of the school, first met the victim Saturday on the internet dating app Grindr.

Police said Brantley gave the teen his screen name on the Kik Messenger app and they began engaging in conversations there regarding sexual acts.

According to the arrest report, Brantley and the teen exchanged photos of their penises and Brantley picked up the teen from his home and took him to Brantley's residence, where they engaged in sexual activity.

Authorities redacted Brantley's statements to detectives in the arrest report.

He was arrested Tuesday on charges of lewd of lascivious battery, electronic transmission of child pornography, prohibited use of a computer service, using a computer service to travel to meet a minor and interference with custody.

"The allegations against this individual are inexcusable and shameful," Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said in a statement. "Employees are routinely familiarized with School Board policy and kept apprised of any updates -- especially where employee-student interactions are concerned. In line with our zero-tolerance guiding principles against inappropriate behavior with students, the district has initiated employment termination proceedings. This employee will also be prevented from seeking future employment with Miami-Dade County Public Schools."

