Miami-Dade reviews plan for American Dream complex before final vote

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - The Triple Five Group wants to build the country's largest mall complex in Miami-Dade County, but now more than a year after securing the 3.5-million-square-foot project's initial approvals, they need the final green light to start building.

After the development impact committee's review of the $4 billion American Dream Miami proposal, the planning advisory board met Monday. The Miami-Dade Commission's final vote will be May 17.

Last year, The Triple Five Group paid $11 million for a 15-acre section, and developer Eskandar Ghermezian secured the first approval from the county commission for a comprehensive master plan amendment for the site.

According to the plan the 174 acres of unincorporated land would include a commercial real estate, a hotel with 2,000 rooms, a 16-story indoor ski slope, a 20-slide water park and a 14-screen 3-D movie theater.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.