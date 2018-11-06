Miami-Dade school security guard arrested on multiple drug charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A school security guard at Felix Varela Senior High School was arrested at his home Monday on multiple drug charges, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Jamie Green, 43, of Miami, was pulled over in his car during a narcotics investigation and was found with about 1 gram of cocaine and a THC cartridge, which was found in the center console of his vehicle.

Police said a search warrant was later obtained for Green's home, where about 790 grams of marijuana were found in a drawer next to his bed. About 28 grams of cocaine were found in several areas of his room, including inside an Invicta watch case, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, a digital scale and $1,890 in cash were also found in his home.

Police said the denominations of cash were consistent with street level narcotics sales.

Green was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a THC cartridge.

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

It's unclear whether Green ever sold drugs to students at the school.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools expects all employees to exhibit the highest level of professional and personal comportment, whether they are in or out of the school environment," Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla said in a statement. "Actions by employees who demonstrate a lack of good moral character will be handled swiftly. As such, the District is moving to immediately terminate his employment."

Calzadilla said Green has worked for the school district for 16 years.



