Miami-Dade teen now faces murder charge in death of father

Eveline Gainza, 17, told detectives that she helped clean up the crime scene, police said.

MIAMI - Initially accused of helping her boyfriend cover up the killing of her father, a Miami-Dade County teenager is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged Demar Turruellas, 18, with murder in the death of 63-year-old Evelio Gainza. The victim's daughter, Eveline Gainza, 17, had faced charges of tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

Eveline Gainza pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in court Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Gainza's body was found Sept. 27 inside his home in the 1600 block of Southwest 141st Avenue after an out-of-state relative asked police to conduct a welfare check, police said. According to police, Eveline Gainza had told a neighbor her father was away in Cuba.

According to the Turruellas' arrest affidavit, Eveline Gainza asked her father to pick her up from her mother's home so she could retrieve some of her belongings. While Evelio Gainza was upstairs, Eveline Gainza snuck out of his home, took his car and returned with Turruellas on Sept. 24, the affidavit said.

Turruellas entered the home and shot Evelio Gainza unprovoked in the back multiple times, the affidavit said. However, Turruellas told detectives it was Eveline Gainza who pulled the trigger, police said.

Eveline Gainza told detectives she helped Turruellas clean up blood inside the home using bleach and paper towels, police said.

According to the affidavit, Evelio Gainza's body was found in a second-floor bedroom, "concealed under multiple towels and bedding."

Detectives said Eveline Gainza's father did not approve of Turruellas.

