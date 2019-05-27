Miami Gardens honors hometown hero La David Johnson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The family of Sgt. La David Johnson was front and center at a Memorial Day breakfast Monday, honoring his life, legacy and sacrifice.

"My son is just like him so it's bittersweet at the same time. He is a clone of his dad. He looks just like him, acts just like him," his widow, Myeshia Johnson, said.

Friends and family packed the room at the Betty T. Ferguson Center in Miami Gardens as city leaders, community members and families honored veterans past and present.

Sgt. La David Johnson was killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017.

"The American idea is transformed into the American ideal by those willing to sacrifice," said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III. "I know people have their barbecues today paid for by people like him."

Johnson, 25, was killed during an ambush attack in Niger. His death garnered national attention. On Monday, Miami Gardens put a spotlight on the young soldier, father, husband and son who made the ultimate sacrifice along with so many other servicemen and servicewomen.

"I cherish my husband and his legacy will live forever, and I just want the world to remember him," Myeshia Johnson said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.