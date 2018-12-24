Miami Gardens police investigate fatal shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 29th Court and 179th Street.

Officers said they arrived to find that one person had been fatally shot outside a home in the neighborhood.

Crime scene investigators and police canvased the area with flashlights to search for evidence that would lead them to finding out what led up to the fatal shooting.

"Right now, we're still researching. We don't have a lot of information right now," Officer Nelly Joseph said.

Crime scene tape blocked off the neighborhood street for hours during the investigation.

"We don't have a description now of our suspect," Joseph said. "We just know we're possibly looking for a black male. We're petitioning the community. If they have any information, if they saw or heard anything, to call the Miami Gardens Police Department or to call the Crime Stoppers hotline."

Meanwhile, neighbors in the area said they are left shaken by the incident.

"It's kind of surreal, because it's Christmas Eve, you know?" Katrina Rosemond, who called 911 after the shooting, said. "People should be happy. You know, I'm getting ready to make dinner tonight and I don't feel much like celebrating."

Those with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 305-471-8477.

