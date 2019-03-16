Miami Gardens police investigating shooting involving child

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting involving a child.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near Northwest 27th Court and Northwest 212th Street, authorities said. Officers at the scene did not provide further details.

Officers cordoned off several blocks around the scene.

Reiner Perez, who was visiting his mother, said he was talking on the phone in his mother's backyard when he heard a single gunshot. Perez said then he saw a woman run from a nearby home, screaming for help.

Perez said paramedics airlifted the boy, who appeared to be around 10 years old, to a local hospital.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

