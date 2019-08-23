Miami Gardens teen arrested after hit-and-run death

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami Gardens teen was charged Thursday in relation to fleeing a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead.

Diamond Harrison, 19, has only been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and having no valid driver's license.

Police say Harrison was the driver who hit a 24-year-old man Thursday night near the intersection of 175th Street and Southwest 27th Avenue. The man was found laying on the sidewalk with injuries to his head and body.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami Gardens police say Harrison admitting to being involved in the accident to a person who then contacted the victim's stepfather.

Harrison and the car were found at her mother's house. Harrison's mother, Tamika Hamilton, told police her daughter had left with friends, but was told to return to the house.

