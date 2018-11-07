Miami man accused of raping pregnant 17-year-old girl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday, a year after he raped a 17-year-old girl who was seven months pregnant at the time, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim was sitting alone at the bus stop at Southwest 272nd Street and South Dixie Highway Sept. 29, 2017, when Roberto Castro, 48, pulled up in his vehicle and asked her to get in.

Police said the teen didn't know Castro and refused, so Castro parked his car and approached the victim on foot.

Out of fear, the victim then got into Castro's car, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Castro drove the victim to a secluded location, forced her to get in the back seat and then raped her.

DNA results from the victim's rape kit traced back to Castro on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities said Castro declined to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He was arrested on a charge of sexual battery on a minor. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

