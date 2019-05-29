Missing Miami Norland Senior High School teacher found dead in canal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami Norland Senior High School teacher who had been reported missing is dead, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman said.

Kameela Russell was last seen alive by her family May 15 in Miami Gardens.

Police said a decomposed body was found in a canal Saturday afternoon near Northwest 207th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

The body was pulled from a canal just a few blocks from where Russell disappeared.

Darren J. Caprara, director of operations for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, told Local 10 News in an email that it was Russell's body found in the canal. The manner of death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt head injury.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt was seen visiting the home where Russell was last seen, consoling family members.

Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, released a statement Wednesday saying the district was "deeply saddened about the painful and shocking news involving the passing of a Miami Norland Senior High School teacher."

"School district staff and Miami-Dade schools police will continue to work with the Miami Gardens Police Department, which has been handling this case since the employee's disappearance from her home," the statement continued.

Gonzalez-Diego said grief counselors will available to students and staff members at the school.

"We ask that the community join us as we keep Kameela Russell's loved ones in our prayers," she said.

