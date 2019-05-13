Miami Shores police cruiser slams into light pole

This Miami Shores police cruiser slammed into a light pole Monday morning at Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 97th Street.

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A Miami Shores police officer wasn't seriously injured Monday morning after crashing his police cruiser into a light pole during a pursuit, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 97th Street.

Miami Shores police said an officer on patrol spotted four men trying to burglarize vehicles on Northeast 91st Street. When the officer tried to stop them, they got into a truck and rammed the cruiser in an attempt to flee.

Police said the truck rammed the cruiser a second time, causing it to crash into the pole.

The veteran officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

All four suspects were later arrested.

