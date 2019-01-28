Miami Shores police seek man who tried to burglarize home

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for a man they said was captured on surveillance video trying to break into a home over the weekend.

The incident occurred between 3:15 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Northeast 93rd Street.

Police said the man was seen on video removing several window screens at the rear of the home.

Police said he also used a brick paver to shatter a rear window, which sounded the burglar alarm.

The would-be thief then fled on a bicycle, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Zalonis at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

