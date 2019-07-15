More than 100 chickens, rabbits killed at southwest Miami-Dade farm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The owners of a farm in southwest Miami-Dade are dealing with the loss of more than 100 of their chickens and rabbits.

Rosa Garcia tends to the animals at Precious Garden Nursery and Farm near Redland.

She said chickens, goats, rabbits and pigs live at the farm, but when she arrived to work around sunup on Sunday, she found what looked like a massacre across the property.

"The chickens were everywhere, dead," Garcia said in Spanish.

She said some of the chickens appeared to have been snapped in half.

According to Garcia, about 126 chickens were killed.

On Monday, nearly 25 more were found dead. Some that survived still have injuries.

Garcia said one rabbit was killed and others were injured.

She said she believes at least two "wolf-like dogs" made their way onto the property. Garcia said no one would come to pick up the dead chickens, leaving them no choice but to dispose of them in a burn pit.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.