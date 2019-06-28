More than 2 dozen vehicles burglarized at northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were burglarized overnight in northeast Miami-Dade.

Residents at the MiLa apartment complex off Northeast 215th Street and San Simeon Way said this isn't the first time their community has been targeted by thieves.

"When it happened with my car, it was 11 to 15 cars, you know, and I woke up to police knocking on my door saying 11 cars were broken into and my car was one of them," Sunday Alaby said. "That was last month. A month and two weeks (later) today, it's 25 cars. This is ridiculous."

Some of the victims said they woke up Friday morning to find that someone had smashed their car windows. Some of the vehicles' center consoles were left open.

"I woke up at 5 in the morning and I saw my car just like this," Mauricio Arvelo said while pointing to a smashed window on his car.

Residents said at least 25 vehicles were burglarized in the gated and guarded community.

Police were called to the scene and dusted for fingerprints in hopes of finding the culprit or culprits.

They also left notes in some cars in an attempt to connect with people they were not able to speak with.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



