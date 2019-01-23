More than 20 vehicles vandalized in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 20 vehicles were vandalized overnight in northwest Miami-Dade.

Residents along Northwest 124th Street told Local 10 News they woke up Wednesday morning to find their front driver's side windows smashed.

One man said the car burglar or burglars broke into his pickup truck outside his home and rummaged through the center console.

Despite the break-in, he said nothing was taken.

Jean Dalce, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said he was surprised the break-ins occurred.

"I've been living here for over 30-something years, and this is the first time that happened here," Dalce said. "It is very scary."

Police said it doesn't appear the thieves were targeting any specific type of vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



