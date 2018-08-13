More than 900 bus drivers test new routes in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 900 bus drivers for the Miami-Dade County School District got back behind the wheel Monday to test out their new routes.

"I'm excited and I'm nervous," Elizabeth Gross said.

Gross, who has been a bus driver in Miami-Dade for 13 years, said the massive dress rehearsal gives her the chance to learn all the ins and outs of her new stops.

"It's good, because I find out where all the addresses are at. Stop, and I can make sure I'm on the right side," she said.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the drivers have also undergone new training.

"This year, in light of recent tragedies, they have gone through drills and training protocols, and the police department and SWAT teams have been trained," Carvalho said.

Each of the district's 1,100 buses are also now equipped with GPS trackers.

A new phone line also gives parents the ability to call officials to get an exact arrival time.

To find out an ETA for your child's bus, call the transportation parent hotline at 305-278-3530.

