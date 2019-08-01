Mother accused of beating sons with extension cord for eating ravioli

Police say Latamara Taylor beat her two sons with an extension cord for eating ravioli.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami mother is accused of beating her two sons with an extension cord for eating ravioli while she was at work.

Latamara Taylor, 31, was arrested Wednesday on child abuse and child neglect charges.

According to a police report, the boys, ages 6 and 9, were home alone May 24 while their mother was at work. They were hungry and decided to call Taylor, but she didn't answer her phone, so they ate some ravioli from a can.

When Taylor returned home and saw they had eaten the ravioli, "she became irate, grabbed an extension cord and began hitting both victims over their legs, lower torso, thighs, hips and buttocks areas," the report said.

Taylor then took them to their father's home and dropped them off.

The Department of Children and Families began an investigation May 28 after Taylor was arrested and accused of pinning her boys' father with her vehicle while they were in his car.

During a medical evaluation, the children revealed that the marks on their bodies were caused by the extension cord their mother used to hit them.

