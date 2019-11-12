Mother, son injured in collision involving dump truck in Medley

MEDLEY, Fla. - A mother and son were injured Tuesday morning in a collision involving a dump truck in Medley.

The collision occurred about 4 a.m. at Northwest South River Drive and Northwest 121st Way.

Police said the Hyundai Elantra was traveling east when it broadsided a dump truck that was traveling south, headed to nearby cement manufacturing company Titan America.

The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt, but a 25-year-old woman and her young son, believed to be between the ages of 4 and 7, were trapped inside the car.

Medley police Sgt. Ronald Duke said firefighters extricated the victims from the car. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

