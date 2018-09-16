Motorcyclist in coma after hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade

Michael Davila was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash this weekend in Hialeah.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash this weekend in southwest Miami-Dade County, his girlfriend said.

Latarra Phinisee said her boyfriend, Michael Davila, was riding his motorcycle just after midnight Saturday near Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue when he was struck by another vehicle and thrown from his bike.

The driver of car did not stop to help after Davila was hit, Phinisee said.

She said Davila is in a coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and can't breathe without the help of machines. Phinisee said he also suffered two broken shoulders, spine injuries and liver damage.

"He may never be able to live the same again," she said.

Phinisee hopes authorities will be able to find the driver and bring that person to justice.

"(Davila) is a hardworking, model citizen who loves his family and his kids," Phinisee said. "I need help to bring awareness and bring this attempted murder to justice."

