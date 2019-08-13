Motorist injured during police pursuit on Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorist was injured Tuesday morning during a police pursuit along Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami Shores police were pursuing a white Audi reported stolen last week. During the pursuit, the driver of the Audi caused a hit-and-run crash that injured a man on a scooter.

A view from Sky 10 showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics tending to the injured man on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 105 Street. The man's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Miami-Dade police said the stolen car was later found abandoned near Peachtree Drive and Northeast 113th Street.

This stolen Audi that was involved in a police pursuit was found abandoned.

The car was parked in the grass in front of a home with visible damage to the front passenger side and a spare tire on the front driver's side. It was eventually towed away on the back of a flatbed truck.

