Neighbor accused of pulling gun, threatening to shoot women arrested

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The neighbor of a woman whose controversial arrest led to the discipline of a Miami-Dade police officer has also been arrested.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said Frank Tumm was arrested Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tumm, 50, is accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot Dyma Loving and Adrianna Green earlier this month.

Instead of arresting Tumm after the March 5 incident, police instead arrested Loving, 26, on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department incident report, Loving and Green were walking past Tumm's home on Southwest 201st Street when Tumm called Green a "whore."

Green told police she grabbed a plant from Tumm's yard and threw it at him, at which time Tumm grabbed a shotgun, pointed it at both women and threatened to shoot them.

According to a supplemental incident report, Loving was "acting belligerent and would not obey commands." Police said Loving was "upset, very irate and uncooperative."

"I expected them to come, get our statement, you know, go get his statement, get his gun, arrest him, you know, for threatening us, you know, and, I don't know, it completely went the opposite way," Loving told Local 10 News.

Police said Loving continued screaming at officers after being asked to stop and was arrested.

Cellphone video of Loving's arrest went viral on social media, prompting an internal investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

In the video, Loving can be heard arguing with officers, one of whom tells her that she needs to be "corrected."

"Why do I have to be corrected when my life was just threatened and my daughter's (inaudible)?" Loving says.

After Loving repeatedly tells the officers not to touch her, she is pulled to the ground by several officers. One of the officers appeared to put her in a headlock to get her to the ground.

"I wanted to call my kids," Loving tells officers. "My phone is dead."

The woman recording the video can be heard asking officers, "Why are you doing that?"

As the woman recording the video asks one of the officers for his name, he tells her, "Ma'am, I'm sorry. We're busy right now."

The report identifies the officer who took Loving to the ground as A.I. Giraldo.

Miami-Dade police Chief Juan Perez said an immediate inquiry was initiated upon being made aware of the video. He said the officer was relieved of duty and of his role as a field-training officer.

Tumm was taken into custody Thursday night in front of his home. He provided a statement to detectives and was then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

