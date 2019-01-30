Neighbors help elderly woman out of Miami-Dade home after fire erupts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two neighbors helped an elderly woman out of her home Wednesday afternoon after a fire erupted inside.

The fire was reported at a home in the area of Southwest 43rd Street and 102nd Avenue.

Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic was at the scene as firefighters extinguished the flames.

She was told the woman was OK and didn't want to be taken to a hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the house sustained significant damage in the fire.

Lt. Kirsten Miller praised the neighbors who rescued the woman, saying there's no telling what could have happened to the woman before firefighters arrived.

"I'm trying to locate them and find out their names, because they are truly the heroes today," Miller said. "Even though we did get there fast, who knows if we would have been on time. They were the ones on time."

According to authorities, the woman was cooking and believes the fire might have been a result of that.

The official cause of the fire, however, remains under investigation.

