No injuries after house fire, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - No injuries were reported after a house fire Friday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The house fire occurred near Northwest 190th Terrace and Northwest 19th Avenue.

Officials said smoke and flames were found coming from an attached shed at the rear of the house, which extended into a small area of the home, causing significant smoke damage.

Fire crews quickly pulled a hose line and began a fire attack, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The Red Cross was requested to provide temporary assistance to the affected family, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.