NTSB determining probable cause of FIU bridge collapse

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a final determination on what caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse at Florida International University killing six people and injuring ten.

On Tuesday, the NTSB stated three things led to the collapse. First, that the design of the bridge was "inadequate. Secondly, the review of the bridge was flawed. And third, every agency from FIU to the Florida Department of Transportation failed to see the dramatic and obvious warning signs.

On March 15, 2018, 950 tons of concrete collapsed onto Southwest Eighth Street in West Miami-Dade while traffic was stopped at a red light. The bridge connected FIU to the city of Sweetwater. Five people who were stopped at the traffic light were killed, as was a worker

On Tuesday, the NTSB meeting began with a message to the victims' families from Robert L. Sumwalt, chairman of the NTSB.

"We'd like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who perished in this tragedy," said Sumwalt.

The NTSB is expected to announce the probable cause. A video shown at the hearing displayed the date, March 13, 2018, showing cracks in corners that continued to grow over the next five days. They were visible even as crews installed the span, and they were working on that very area moments before the crash.

Making it worse, Southwest Eighth Street was never closed, and the NTSB now says it should have been.

"All parties had implied authority to close the bridge and did not act on that authority," said NTSB senior highway accident investigator Dan Walsh at Tuesday's hearing.

All of this is mirroring what the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found months ago. Its report revealed text messages sent from a subcontractor just five days before with photos and a message saying, "It cracked like hell." OSHA also discovered a telephone call from the lead engineer just hours before the collapse insisting that cracks weren't a problem.

Denney Pate of FIGG Bridge Group downplayed the cracks in a voicemail to state officials: "We've taken a look at it and, uh, obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there, so we're not concerned about it from that perspective."

The NTSB says, however, it was the engineer's design that was, in fact, flawed, leading to the cracks and causing the deadly collapse — flaws that FDOT should have found when it reviewed the plan.



The president of Florida International University attended Tuesday's hearing in the nation's capital. Local 10's Washington, D.C., bureau chief Ross Palombo was told he would get a comment from Mark Rosenberg; later his spokesperson told Palombo he had "changed his mind."

Rosenberg had just celebrated the 174-foot span that was assembled off-site and moved into place like a piece of a puzzle to avoid closing traffic on Eighth Street. FIU touted it as the largest pedestrian bridge in the nation to ever use the innovative method. When the bridge collapsed, the tall tower that was designed to hold the cables attached to the platform had not been installed.

"Our entire existence is to get it right, not to point fingers, not to lay blame not to assign fault, not to help the lawyers build their cases, but our purpose is to find out what happened, so we can keep it from happening again," said Sumwalt.



