NTSB report indicates signs of trouble days before FIU bridge collapse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - New information has been released regarding the deadly bridge collapse at Florida International University last year.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been investigating the tragedy since it happened 18 months ago.

Hundreds of photos to go with thousands of pages of evidence and observations make up a newly released report, as the NTSB nears the end of its investigation.

Six people were killed when the newly built pedestrian bridge crashed down without any warning onto the pavement below.

The report indicates that there were signs of trouble days before the deadly incident.

Investigators detailed large cracks in the structure, some as far as 6 inches deep, as documented by the construction company, MCM.

Information provided to the NTSB from the design company, FIGG, says the "accident occurred because the construction joint between main span truss members 11/12 and the bridge deck was not roughened as required by (the Florida Department of Transportation) for Standard Specification for Road and Bridge Construction."

MCM disputes that, saying there were numerous design errors and omissions in its calculations, and that the project suffered from miscommunication between the contractor and the designer about the cracking.

The NTSB has made changes to some policies in road closure and project oversight as Southwest 8th Street should not have been open on the day the bridge collapsed.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.