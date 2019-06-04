Numerous vehicles vandalized in northwest Miami-Dade parking garage

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Numerous vehicles were vandalized overnight inside the parking garage of an apartment building in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, 15 to 20 vehicles were targeted at the Brownsville Village parking garage at 5185 NW 29th Ave.

The vehicles' tires were slashed.

"I had to walk into the school with my son because I couldn't deal with it. But the cops were already here too, so I had to walk to school with my son and then walk back and come figure it out," resident Alexandria Lenier said.

Residents who spoke to Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez said security is much needed at the apartment building.

They said there is a security gate for the garage, but it hasn't worked for several years.

"We're not asking for any security (guard) with a licensed gun or anything. Just the presence of a security (guard) would do a whole lot for us -- a whole lot," Junie Oscar said. "People wouldn't think this is easy for you to come and rob because they know there's a security (guard) here."

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



