Off-duty Sweetwater police officer injured in fatal three-vehicle crash

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A Sweetwater police officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers pronounced one adult male deceased on the scene.

Two other people, including the officer, were injured.

The crash took place along Southwest 200th Street and 134th Avenue.

According to police, the Sweetwater officer was in an unmarked cruiser and off duty.

The officer and another adult male sustained minor injuries, police said.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.