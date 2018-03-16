Officer responding to bridge collapse thought it was terrorist attack

CNN Video

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A Sweetwater Police Department detective was in a meeting when a pedestrian bridge connecting to Florida International University collapsed Thursday in Miami-Dade.

Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said he was proud of Officer Juan Llera who was ready for the worst when he ran towards danger.

"I heard a 'BOOM' like a bomb had exploded," Llera said. "At first I thought it was a terrorist attack."

Llera said he saw three injured construction workers. One had a head injury and was passing in and out of consciousness, another one had a leg injury and the third was lying on the street unconscious.

Llera started to perform CPR on the worker who was lying on the street.

"We were able to keep him alive to send him to the hospital," Llera said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the survivors to Kendall Regional Hospital's trauma center. As the search-and-rescue operation continued, authorities said the collapse left four dead and six injured.

Federal, state and local authorities were investigating the collapse of the innovative bridge that FIU was managing.

