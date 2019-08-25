Officer shoots at woman's suspected attacker near Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An officer was forced to shoot at a woman's suspected attacker early Sunday morning at a mobile home park near Miami Gardens, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police officers responded to a domestic violence call at the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park at 4955 NW 199 St. They reported finding a woman injured.

"The officers made contact with the subject, a confrontation ensued and shots were fired," Detective Alvaro Zabaleta wrote in a statement. "The subject sustained several gunshot wounds to the lower extremities."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Zabaleta said he is listed in stable condition. The officers who responded were not injured.

Zabaleta did not identify the officer who fired his weapon, but reported he is an 11-year veteran who is assigned to the uniform patrol in the Northwest District.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police shooting.

