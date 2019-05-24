Officers search for tall man wearing navy shirt, khaki pants

MIAMI - Miami and Miami-Dade police officers are searching for a suspect who is about 6 feet, 4 inches tall. Officers last saw him Thursday afternoon wearing a navy blue shirt over a white tank top and khaki pants.

The fugitive, who officers say is in his 30s, abandoned a stolen vehicle at Northwest 14th Avenue and Third Street.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers set up a perimeter. There were street closures until 8 p.m. from Northwest 13th and 14th Avenue and from Northwest Second to Fifth Street.

The fugitive is accused of injuring a police officer when the chase began with a traffic stop at Northwest 17th Place and First Street Thursday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the officer was at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He suffered cuts to his arms.

