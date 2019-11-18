Officers warning drivers of danger following fatal Brightline crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An Aventura police traffic officer handed out safety flyers Monday at the scene of Friday's fatal crash.

A female driver died on impact when her car, sitting on the train tracks, was hit by a Brightline train.

The intersection at Ives Dairy Road and West Dixie Highway is an extremely busy artery to the area, and drivers stop on the train tracks often, despite the warning signs.

Gustavo Atilano works on the corner across from where the crash happened.

He was one of many who witnessed the horror.

"The car was stopping there, the girl was there and the railroad was coming down," Atilano said. "She cannot go forward or go back. She was scared."

Local police try to keep up a presence in the area but drivers will often stop on the tracks when no officers are around.

As of this summer, the entire Brightline train corridor became a quiet zone, meaning trains no longer blow their horns at crossings because of noise complaints from residents.

But when there is imminent danger on the tracks, train engineers can sound an alarm.

Police are hoping that after this tragedy, drivers realize that the worst can happen and put safety first.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.