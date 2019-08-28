Officials aware of social media threat at FIU

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Florida International University police say they are aware of a threat made on social media that features a photo of a semi-automatic weapon.

Word of the social media post circulated through campus Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The threat with the gun photo appears to have been made in response to comments from another person.

"I can walk into class with this energy if you keep pissing me of u coward lil kid," the post reads.

In a statement, campus police say they believe the threat is not imminent, but that a plan is in place "to ensure the safety of our FIU Community."

"We also want to remind our students, staffs, and guests to continue to remain vigilant and if you 'See something, say something.'"

