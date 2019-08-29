Officials to hand out 10 sandbags per residence in Homestead

GOOGLE MAPS STREET VIEW

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, city officials plan to distribute free sandbags on Friday to help residents reduce the impact of water damage in the event of a flood.

According to Zackery Good, a city spokesman, the distribution is limited to 10 sandbags per residence and residents must show an identification or a bill as proof.

The distribution is from Noon to 7 p.m. at Roby George Park at 211 SW 11th Ave., and at the Homestead Sports Complex at 1601 SE 28th Ave.

Good is encouraging residents to visit the city's preparedness page, which includes details about the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station evacuation plan and the city's guide.

Hurricane Survival Guide

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.