Opa-locka, Florida City listed among Top 10 most dangerous cities in US

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Opa-locka and Florida City were among the National Council for Home Safety and Security's Top 100 list of most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Opa-locka came in third, while Florida City was listed as fourth most dangerous city.

Homestead and Miami also made the list, coming in at 41 and 94.

East St. Louis, Illinois, topped the list as No. 1, while Darby Borough, Pennsylvania, came in second.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security compiled the list using the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting database and crime reports downloaded for 2010-2014, which are the most recent years available.

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, the database is restricted to agencies that serve at least 10,000 people.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a trade association comprised of home security professionals across the U.S.

Click here to view the full Top 100 list of most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.