PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - The Palmetto Bay Village Center was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after authorities received reports about an unknown odor in the building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews were treating four people at the building at 18001 Old Cutler Road.

More News Headlines

Authorities are working to determine from where the odor is coming.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.