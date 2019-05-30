Papa John's Pizza delivery driver involved in shootout, witnesses say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A shootout involving a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver left a woman injured Wednesday night in Miami-Dade County's Brownsville neighborhood, witnesses told Local 10 News.

Witnesses said at least two people in a white Mercedes-Benz got into an argument with the delivery driver, about half a block away from the Papa John's Pizza on Northwest 54th Street near Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the argument escalated to gunfire.

Employees at the Papa John's Pizza said a white Mitsubishi that was filled with bullet holes in the parking lot belonged to their co-worker.

Miami-Dade police inspect a white Mitsubishi parked outside a Papa John's Pizza in Brownsville that is filled with bullet holes.

A woman who was grazed by a bullet was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but police said nobody was seriously injured.

Police said they were questioning everyone involved in the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.