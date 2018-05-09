Pass the syrup: Iconic Waffle House opens first Miami-Dade location

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - After 63 years and almost 2,000 locations in 25 states, the 24-hour diner that's as close to heaven on earth as possible is finally saying hello and opening its doors in Miami-Dade.

The very first Waffle House.. can you believe it, the very first... location south of Broward and north of Monroe opens Wednesday in Miami Gardens at 19675 N.W. Second Ave.

While the official opening is at 2 p.m., the restaurant was actually supposed to open months ago. However, delays kept Miami-Dade's first taste of Waffle House goodness on hold until May.

If you weren't aware Waffle House was even opening, you're not alone. The Miami Gardens location is not even listed on the company's website.

The very first Waffle House opened for business outside Atlanta in 1955. Since then, the chain with the iconic block letter yellow sign has been serving breakfast delights 24/7 to millions looking for a quick, delicious meal.

Are you ready Miami Gardens?! At 2pm TODAY this Waffle House is officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/UoopunQPSX — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) May 9, 2018

