Passengers angry after Miami flight experiences mechanical trouble, delays

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An American Airlines flight to Santiago, Chile, was forced to return to Miami International Airport early Sunday after experiencing mechanical trouble. The delay left some passengers irate and sleeping on the floor of the airport.

Lakesha Brown, a spokeswoman for American Airlines, said flight No. 957 landed in Miami just after 12:30 a.m. after the pilot reported a mechanical issue. The flight was in the air for about an hour, the spokeswoman said.

Brown said the company rescheduled the flight on different aircraft for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, but the flight was rescheduled again for 3 p.m.

A video from Miami International Airport shows a large number of passengers crowded in the terminal chanting in Spanish.

Jacob Chen, who shot the video, told Local 10 that the airline did not offer hotel accommodations. He said passengers, which he said included infants and older people, were given a $7 food voucher and were asked to "have patience."

Brown said all passengers were offered hotel accommodations and vouchers for meals, which she said is company policy when planes have mechanical problems.

Brown said she was working to determine why some passengers appeared not to have received hotel rooms.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.