Pedestrian bridge collapse victim Navaro Brown was 37

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Navarro Brown was working with VSL Structural Technologies on a pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University's main campus when he was killed Thursday.

Brown, 37, was among the six victims who died in the structure's collapse over Eighth Street in Miami-Dade's Sweetwater. Two other VSL Structural Technologies employees were injured.

Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday night workers were tightening the cables when the collapse happened. FIU President Mark Rosenberg said the bridge was undergoing testing the day of the collapse.

A spokesperson for the Maryland-based company said they were helping Brown's family to travel to Miami.

The other identified victim is Alexa Duran, an 18-year-old FIU student who was driving her friend Richard Humble to the doctor when the bridge fell on top of the car. He survived, but Duran, a former Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School student, died when the concrete hit the driver's side of the car.

Federal, state and local investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the collapse.

