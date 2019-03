PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - A pedestrian got stuck between a semitrailer and a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Palmetto Bay, authorities said.

The accident was reported in the 17000 block of Southwest 78th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 10 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the area between the two vehicles.

Miami-Dade police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

