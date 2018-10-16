Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was seriously hurt Monday in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the 54-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 4700 Northwest 32nd Avenue when she was struck by a red Toyota Tundra.

Police said the truck suffered front-end damage in the crash.

Paramedics transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Her condition was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

