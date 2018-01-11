Pedestrian killed by Tri-Rail train in northeast Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train early Thursday in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Tri-Rail announced on Twitter that a southbound train was stopped on the tracks because of a crash involving a trespasser. Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold later confirmed that the person was killed.

A view from Sky 10 showed the train stopped on the tracks between Miami Gardens Drive and Ives Dairy Road.

Arnold said there were 110 people on the train.

Tri-Rail expects significant delays as a result of the fatal crash. Arnold said southbound trains are being turned back at the Hollywood station, while northbound trains are being turned back at the Golden Glades station.



