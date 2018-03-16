People desperate to find out whether relatives are among victims of FIU bridge collapse

SWEETWATER, Fla. - People are still desperately trying to confirm whether their relatives were among those injured or killed in the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse a day after the incident took place.

"You call the hospital and his name is not there. You call Red Cross, and his name is not there," Carol Fraga said.

Fraga said trying to stay positive is the hardest part of the ordeal for her.

She and her husband, Jorge Fraga, said they received a call from a friend after the collapse saying that Jorge Fraga's uncle, Rolando Fraga, 60, had not been heard from since noon Thursday.

"I want to find out for sure if it's him out there," Jorge Fraga said. "They saw the car -- his Cherokee. We don't know exactly his whereabouts. He got missed 12 o'clock on. It seems it could be him, but (we're) not sure."

The Fragas drove down from West Palm Beach to FIU's Student Academic Success Center, trying to get an update or any information that would lead them to their loved one.

"It's something I never thought would happen to my family or to me. It was a bit of a shock," Carol Fraga said.

"So many people lost their lives, and now injured. I think the city's got to do something about it," Jorge Fraga said.

Another person said her friend, Alexa Duran, who is a student at FIU, has not been heard from.

She said at least one man who was in the same car as Duran was injured in the bridge collapse and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities confirmed Friday that an FIU student was among the deceased, but did not provide the victim's identity.

"We are truly saddened to hear that. We have not yet been able to confirm whether the student was actually a resident of Sweetwater, but we are truly saddened that there is a student that has lost their life," Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said.

Meanwhile, nine people injured in the accident remain at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The hospital's trauma director said 10 people were initially taken to the hospital, but one died. Authorities said five others were pronounced dead at the scene, bringing the death toll to six.

Authorities believe there are still other unidentified victims who remain trapped under the rubble.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez said they are working to remove them quickly, but are trying to be as careful as possible.

"Our priority -- the most critical thing -- is to get to the victims and take them to the proper place so their families can have burial and ceremonies they want to have," he said.

A woman who survived the bridge collapse posted photos of her damaged car on Twitter.

The bridge collapsed on top of the backseat of her car, sparing her life.

"There's no doubt in my mind that God gave me a second chance at life today. Every day is truly a gift. Don't take advantage of being alive," Emily Joy wrote.

There’s no doubt in my mind that God gave me a second chance at life today. Every day is truly a gift. Don’t take advantage of being alive. #sweetwater #fiupedestrianbridge #fiubridge pic.twitter.com/WBAvOzwEEi — Emily Joy (@enjoyemjoy) March 16, 2018

Miami-Dade police said a family reunification center has opened at FIU's main campus in Room 100 inside the Student Academic Success Center, which is located in front of the bookstore. People are asked to access the campus through 107th Avenue and 16th Street.

Anyone in need of assistance in finding the center or who believes they might have a relative there is asked to call 305-348-3481.

Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg spoke with Miami-Dade police victims advocate Barbie Brewer, who said she had been working through the night to help families find their loved ones.

"They're in grief. You know, they're in disbelief, they're hopeful, they're emotional. They just want to believe that their family members are still alive. That's the best I can tell you," she said.

Brewer became emotional while speaking about the families, saying she hopes "they get peace in their hearts."

"I'm sorry. I've been with them all night long. It's very emotional," she said through tears.

The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity has created a GoFundMe page to help all victims of the tragedy and their families. The fraternity said proceeds will be divided among the families.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.