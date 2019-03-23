Person struck, killed while changing tire on Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was struck and killed on the Dolphin Expressway early Saturday while changing a tire, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, the person was hit by another driver while changing a tire just before 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at Northwest 87th Avenue.

Authorities briefly shut down several lanes to investigate, but they have since reopened.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

